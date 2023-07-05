MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Recently resigned Johnson County Judge Perry Stout’s interest in returning to the bench “reveals a stunning lack of understanding of the harm he has caused to himself as a jurist, to court employees, to the judiciary, and to public trust and confidence in the administration of justice,” the head of Tennessee’s Board of Judicial Conduct wrote last week.

Dee Gay spared little criticism in a June 26 letter about Stout to Johnson County’s mayor and the chair of its county commission. Gay said he wrote the letter because Stout made “incomplete and misleading statements” to the Johnson County Commission when he resigned June 15.

During that meeting, General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge Stout told commissioners he was resigning to give the Board of Judicial Conduct “(its) pound of flesh,” Gay wrote.

Gay’s letter to Mayor Larry Potter and the commission’s Freddy Phipps revealed that the board was preparing to initiate formal charges against Stout, who served less than a year in office, based on two investigations.

Johnson County Judge discusses his pending resignation during the June 15, 2023 Johnson County Commission meeting. (Photo: WJHL)

One was about an alleged January sexual encounter with a county employee inside the courthouse. The other revolved around Stout allegedly socializing with two different people who had cases before him and failing to disclose personal relationships.

Gay wrote that the board insisted on resignations only in “the most egregious instances of unethical misconduct involving either a blatant disregard for ethical standards as to demonstrate the judge’s unfitness for judicial office or where the judge has caused significant harm to others or to the integrity of the judiciary.”

“This case, unfortunately, involves both.”

“I wasn’t aware of that,” Potter told News Channel 11 of the additional investigation into Stout’s alleged inappropriate socializing with the two people who had active cases before him.

A Feb. 24 letter from the board to Stout implicated him in violation of two sections of Tennessee Code Annotated in both cases, along with four identical violations of Tennessee Supreme Court’s code of judicial conduct. Two separate judicial conduct violations were noted in the case involving socializing with people who had cases before him, and one separate one in the case involving the county employee.

“In an effort to remove him from the bench as quickly as possible and to save him and others the embarrassment of a public hearing, the Board offered Judge Stout the option to resign,” Gay wrote.

Potter also said he had heard informally that the board wanted Stout to resign, but he was unaware they planned to pursue formal charges if he didn’t.

Gay criticized Stout’s resignation speech, including a statement that he planned to run for the remaining six years of the slot next year and a subsequent letter around June 23 to the commission asking that it reappoint him when it chooses a replacement on July 10.

“(B)ut for Judge Stout’s incomplete and misleading statements … this letter would not have been written,” Gay wrote.

“A judge’s conduct, both personal and professional, is an integral and essential part of a judge’s job performance,” Gay wrote in reference to Stout’s letter to county commissioners about a week after his resignation in which he allegedly asked to be reappointed based on job performance.

“Judge Stout’s assertion that his job performance should entitle him to a quick return to the judiciary suggests little or no concept of the harm he has caused during his short time on the bench.”

Potter confirmed that commissioners had told him Stout had called them following his resignation to ask about being reappointed though he had not seen any written communication.

“He was visiting some of the commissioners and calling to drum up support for that reappointment, but then we got the letter (from Gay),” Potter said.

Asked if he’d personally recommend to the full county commission that it reappoint Stout, Potter said simply, “no, I wouldn’t.”

He said he passed the letter on to Stout, who later texted Potter “to pull his name from being considered for the appointment for interim,” Potter said.

“I think he did the right thing by pulling out.”

Letter details alleged improper behavior

Gay’s letter provided significant details both about Stout’s being discovered engaging in sexual activity with a county employee inside the courthouse and his socializing with one of the two litigants in particular.

A part of the 7-page letter referring to Judge Perry Stout’s actions that led the Board of Judicial Conduct to demand his resignation. (Photo: WJHL)

It said that on Jan. 13, a different county employee entered a room in the courthouse where drinks and snacks are stored, and “walked in on Judge Stout and a Deputy Court Clerk … engaged in sexual activity.”

The employee left and reported what they saw to the clerk’s supervisor, who went to the room and confronted Stout, who said he didn’t know where the deputy clerk was. The clerk was terminated by her supervisor but later allowed to resign as a result of the affair.

Gay wrote that Stout’s conduct “has led to a tense and uncomfortable working environment for other female employees in the clerk’s office.” He also contrasted Stout’s desire to continue as a judge with the other party in the affair, who “informed Judge Stout prior to January 13, 2023, that the sexual part of their relationship needed to stop because she did not want it to impact either of their jobs.”

When it did not stop, “Judge Stout’s ethical lapse cost an employee who worked for the court system her job (and) caused disruption.”

Gay also detailed the other investigation, which dealt with Stout communicating outside of court with two people who each had active cases in his court. He was reported as having lunch with them on Jan. 16, just three days after the courthouse incident.

One was a man who “often visited him at the courthouse” and whose frequent visits sometimes included not going through security.

Those “became such a concern that the other judges in the courthouse entered a Standing Order prohibiting any person from entering secured areas of the courthouse without appropriate screening by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department,” Gay wrote.

While Stout admitted he should have disclosed his lunch with the man to the opposing party, he also drove the same man back from custody in Knox County on June 1, 13 days after the man “was arrested … and charged with felony drug-related and gun offenses.”

Stout didn’t disclose to opposing parties or their attorneys that he had socialized with (the two), “nor did he disclose his personal relationship with (the man),” Gay wrote.

What’s next

The Johnson County Commission has a called meeting Monday to appoint a replacement for Stout, who remains on the bench this week and was working in court Wednesday.

Stout was elected Aug. 4, 2022, to an eight-year term and sworn in in September.

Whoever is appointed — local attorney Julie Canter, a former prosecutor, and Randy Fallin had submitted letters of interest as of Wednesday morning — will serve until an election in 2024 to full the remainder of the term.

Canter, a Johnson County native, told News Channel 11 via text she had submitted her curriculum vitae to Potter, who said he was getting that to commissioners.

“My interest is long-term and beyond that of just an interim appointment,” Canter said.

Stout ran unopposed last year, eight years after losing a close race for the General Sessions/Juvenile Court judgeship to William Hawkins.

Stout, who was working in court Wednesday, did not respond to News Channel 11’s requests for comment.