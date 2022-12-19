NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Co.’s sulfur dioxide emissions in an area that includes a Kingsport elementary school still exceed maximum allowable federal levels nine years after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) designated the area as a “nonattainment” area.

The information is part of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) audit released last week. It reveals the area around Kingsport is the only one in Tennessee with nonattainment of emissions for any of six air pollutants overseen by EPA.

Eastman generates its own power for manufacturing with much of that traditionally having been produced by coal-fired generators. The measured area encompasses a three-kilometer radius from Eastman’s B-253 powerhouse in Kingsport.

A section of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) document showing the 3-kilometer radius sulfur dioxide “nonattainment area” of Kingsport. (TDEC)

The EPA says short-term sulfur dioxide exposure “can harm the human respiratory system and make breathing difficult…” The agency sets a maximum allowable level of 75 parts per billion for ambient sulfur dioxide found in the air through measuring systems.

The EPA has given Tennessee until April 2023 to submit a revised “State Implementation Plan” (SIP) for the area that shows how permits and regulations will result in standards being met. TDEC will have another two years to get that submitted and approved before EPA would step in with its own plan. EPA could also impose restrictions on federal funding or other sanctions on Tennessee if it fails to reach compliance.

TDEC’s response to the audit did note that changes Eastman’s made since 2017 have resulted in improvements that appear to be bringing the area’s ambient sulfur dioxide down to allowable levels.

State air quality monitoring data for 2022 show that “sulfur dioxide levels are trending down and are currently meeting the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS),” TDEC spokesperson Kim Schofinski told News Channel 11 in a statement.

To reach full compliance, though, data must continue to show allowable levels for all of 2022 and be certified “in order for the area in the vicinity of the Eastman Chemical Company to be considered for redesignation,” Schofinski said.

Readings taken at Andrew Johnson Elementary School, where one monitor is located, show the site exceeded the 75 ppb level at least 18 times in 2019, with six of those readings over 100 ppb. A recent TDEC report projects the area won’t reach attainment until 2027 as Eastman continues converting coal-powered boilers to natural gas and installing controls on others that reduce their emissions.

The “observation” in TDEC’s annual audit released last week states that as of Oct. 6, “the state has still not achieved attainment.”

The company and TDEC have worked to decrease those levels for a number of years and achieved some progress, but the audit said that work “must continue until attainment is achieved.”

TDEC noted in its response to the observation that work Eastman has done to reduce its reliance on coal-powered boilers. The company is in the process of converting some boilers to natural gas and has installed “portable dry sorbent injection system” on two coal boilers that will remain operable.

A recently released draft “attainment demonstration” from TDEC shows that in 2017, emissions stacks from Eastman coal-fired boilers released a total of 10,567 tons of sulfur dioxide. All other emissions in the area totaled 184 tons.

The draft shows costs to reduce emissions were significant — more than $60 million, or an estimated $9,004 per ton of emissions reduced for just two boilers. That was for installing the dry sorbent injection system for boilers 23 and 24 and was estimated to reduce emissions by 1,281 tons annually.

Eastman completed installation of “permanent DSI controls” on those boilers in November 2021.

News Channel 11 has emailed Eastman requesting a statement on progress toward attainment requirements.