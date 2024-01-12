JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — State and local road crews are preparing for the threat of snowy weather next week.

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) spokesperson Mark Nagi said that crews are working around the clock and will be ready when called upon.

“If we don’t have much rain before the event, you’ll see them on the roadways pretreating with salt brine,” Nagi said. “We’ll try to have a layer on there to ensure that we don’t get a lot of freezing.”

Preparations are also being made at the municipal level ahead of the potential snow next week. City of Kingsport Assistant Public Works Director Tim Elsea said crews will spend the weekend pretreating the roads.

Elsea said that they plan to keep an eye on the forecast as the start of next week approaches.

“Starting tomorrow we’re going to start putting brine down on our main arterials,” Elsea said. “We’ll kind of gauge what we need to be doing going into Monday.”

Elsea said there are several tons of salt ready to go for any winter storm. If the snow does fall, the main roads in the city will be plowed first.

“We’ve got priorities and we’ll hit the main roads like Stone Drive or Fort Henry Drive,” Elsea said. “Make sure you can move the network before you get the people out of the neighborhood.”

Temperatures could dip into the single digits at times during the week which could cause concern on the roads if they are wet.

Frigid temperatures could cause certain materials to be less effective. Nagi said to stay home if you can during a weather event.

“When you get under 20 degrees, it really limits the effectiveness of our supplies,” Nagi said.

Nagi encouraged the use of the TDOT Smartway site to stay up-to-date with road conditions.