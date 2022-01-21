TBI: Standoff over, suspect in custody after shooting Sullivan Co. deputy

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An hours-long standoff in Sullivan County ended Friday after 10 a.m. after a suspect who shot and critically injured a deputy self-barricaded in a house on Riley Hollow Road.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) spokesperson Leslie Earhart told News Channel 11 the agency has picked up the case after the incident drew response from multiple departments.

The TBI confirmed the suspect is in custody. No other information regarding the suspect has been released as of 10:50 a.m.

News Channel 11 has a crew at the scene of the shooting and will provide continuing coverage as the case unfolds. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.

(6 a.m.) — A Sullivan County deputy is in critical condition after a shooting in Bluff City early Friday morning, according to Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy.

Cassidy said officers tried to initiate a stop on a subject with “four to five” warrants shortly after midnight when he tried to run, barricading himself inside a home on Riley Hollow Road, which remains closed as of 8 a.m.

Riley Hollow Road (PHOTO: WJHL)

Riley Hollow Road (PHOTO: WJHL)

Riley Hollow Road (PHOTO: WJHL)

The suspect then fired at least one shot through the door, which hit the Sullivan County deputy. That deputy has been taken to the Johnson City Medical Center with critical injuries and is awaiting surgery as of 6 a.m.

“We are attempting negotiations right now,” Cassidy told News Channel 11. “We are attempting to talk to him, trying to get him to come out peacefully. He’s refusing to do so at this time.”

Cassidy said he received the call around 1 a.m. that the deputy had been shot.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said they were able to pull the injured officer away from the scene to receive medical help.

Responding agencies included the SCSO, the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), Bristol, Virginia Police, Bluff City Police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

KPD responded with an armored vehicle, a drone and a bomb squad.

Cassidy and District Attorney Barry Staubus were also on scene.

Cassidy said the district had notified bus drivers to avoid the area and advised parents and students in the area to stay inside, but there had been no changes to school schedules.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.