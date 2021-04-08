Stamp of approval: Washington County committee ok’s tax incentive for 200-job, $144 million auto-related project

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – More than 200 jobs and $140 million in investment from an auto industry company may be coming Washington County’s way after a county board-approved property tax incentives that would benefit the manufacturer.

The former Alo building at the Washington County Industrial Park is the target for the 44-year-old multinational company, Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership’s (NETREP) Alicia Summers told members of the Commerce, Industrial and Agriculture (CIA) committee.

The location is the top choice after a search that eventually narrowed to sites in Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee. Summers said the outfit would begin hiring people for Phase I of its plan in 2022 — bringing on 37 jobs next year and another 65 in 2023.

Preparation for the highly automated work — production of stamped metal car parts like fenders, doors, trunk lids and the like — would be expensive. $46 million of machinery, equipment and building upgrades would occur this year, with another $69 million of machinery and equipment going in next year.

A second phase envisions an expansion to the 375,00 square foot building and further equipment additions that would add $29 million of investment and create a further 89 jobs. The bulk of those jobs would come in 2026 and 2027.

The proposal projects an average wage for workers hired of $35,000 per year.

The committee voted 4-0 in favor of a payment in lieu of tax (PILOT) deal that would abate county property taxes on both the equipment and, after the planned building expansion, the additional real estate value of the property.

The agreement includes “clawback” language if the company fails to create at least 90 percent of its job and wage targets. Non-performance would require repayment of half the PILOT.

The deal also “carves out” the portion of property tax that’s earmarked for education — about 42 percent of the total. The company will pay full taxes on the building’s current value and once the estimated $8 million building expansion is complete, it will pay about $26,000 of the estimated $69,000 in new additional tax due.

The other $43,000 — the non-education portion of county property tax — will be fully abated for two years. The tax break would then decrease by 10 percent each year until phasing out.

The “personal property” tax on the company’s nine-figure investment in equipment and machinery also would be abated. The first phase’s estimated $115 million would not be subject to any personal property tax for three years, after which the company would pay full property tax.

The same PILOT would apply to the smaller personal property investment in the second phase.

The company has agreed to pay all legal costs that the Washington County Industrial Development Board would incur to document the incentives and prepare and file closing costs.

The proposal now goes to the full county commission for consideration at its April 26 meeting.