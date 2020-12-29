Stalking suspect sought by Kingsport police

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are asking for the public’s help in locating a stalking suspect.

The police department says Shannon Lee Ferguson, 52 of Fall Branch, is wanted on charges of aggravated stalking and violation of an order of protection.

“Mr. Ferguson is aware of these charges and is actively avoiding service of this arrest warrant,” the Kingsport Police Department said in a news release. “As of the time of issuance of this news release he remains at large.”

The department says no other information is available due to the ongoing investigation and the victim’s privacy.

Anyone with information on Ferguson’s whereabouts is asked to call KPD detectives at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips may be submitted online.