CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Schools officials cited staffing issues when announcing the system’s closure on Friday, Dec. 16.

Very limited details were released in the announcement, but school leaders noted that they “would continue monitoring staffing and keep the community informed of any other changes.”

According to Carter County’s District Calendar, winter break begins with a half day on Tuesday, Dec. 20 and lasts until Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Officials did not reveal the reason for the staffing issues. News Channel 11 has reached out to school officials for additional information. This is a developing story; stay updated on air and online at WJHL.com.