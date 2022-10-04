HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) — Smoke was seen billowing from Hurley High School on Tuesday as a fire evacuated students, teachers and staff.

Buchanan County Board of Supervisors Trey Adkins told News Channel 11 that all the students are safe; however, one staff member was injured. The extent of the injury is unknown at this time.

As of 1:15 p.m., students are behind the building at the track.

It is unclear what caused the fire, from where it originated and the extent of damage to the school. News Channel 11 has reached out to various agencies, including the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, area fire departments and school administration.

