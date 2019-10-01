Breaking News
Virginia Dept. of Health confirms first vaping related death
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5

Staff member assaulted at USP Lee

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
usp lee_1547267388426.jpg.jpg

JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – A staff member at the United States Penitentiary Lee was assaulted by an inmate, prison officials announced on Tuesday.

The prison says the assault happened around 1:15 p.m. and the staff member was taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The prison was placed on “limited operational status” following the assault.

USP Lee says no other staff members or inmates were injured in the incident and at no time was the public in danger.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-Cities region, follow News Channel 11 on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss