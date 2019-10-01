Staff member assaulted at USP Lee

JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – A staff member at the United States Penitentiary Lee was assaulted by an inmate, prison officials announced on Tuesday.

The prison says the assault happened around 1:15 p.m. and the staff member was taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The prison was placed on “limited operational status” following the assault.

USP Lee says no other staff members or inmates were injured in the incident and at no time was the public in danger.

