JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A private school in Johnson City is touting the effectiveness of a new learning program that helps children deal with different emotions.

St. Mary’s is piloting the program called “Stoplight Learning.” The program helps teach children how to identify, express and manage their emotions.

Students learn that when your brain state is described in different colors, it makes it more or less difficult to learn and function.

For example, when if a child’s brain is green, they are happy, relaxed and learning. However, if it is red, they could be terrified or overwhelmed, and their brains may only be functioning at 50%.

“We’re trying to pilot it not only with schools and children, but with other mental health providers,” said Dr. Deborah Defrieze, the program’s facilitator. “Because, as you know, with the times the way they are with COVID and the way people’s mental health has been affected, we hope to make a positive influence.”

The volunteers who are helping teach the program went to Greece to learn about it and are implementing it at a school they run in Zambia.