SR 91 to be closed at TN/VA line Wednesday night due to construction

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A section of highway in Johnson County will be closed Wednesday night, impacting traffic in both Tennessee and Virginia.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says State Route 91 will be closed near the Tennessee–Virginia line beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The road will be closed as crews replace a cross drain.

TDOT says the closure will be in place until 6 a.m. Thursday.

TDOT recommends the following detours:

Motorists in Tennessee will be detoured around State Route 91 via State Route 34 (US 421) to Shady Valley, and then take State Route 133 to Damascus, Virginia.

Motorists from Virginia will be detoured around State Route 91 via State Route 133 to Shady Valley, and then take State Route 34 (US 421) to Mountain City.

The scheduled road closure is contingent on favorable weather conditions.