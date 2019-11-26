SR 66 reopens in Hawkins County following landslide

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A section of State Route 66 in Hawkins County has reopened to traffic following a landslide earlier this year.

TDOT says repairs have allowed both lanes to be reopened.

The section of highway will be limited to one lane on Wednesday, November 27 as crews work to finish placing stone on the shoulders and ditches.

A temporary lane closure between Spruce Pine Road and New Life Road will take place next week to allow crews to repair the edge of the roadway.

TDOT says drivers should still use caution in the area as trucks will be hauling material as the repair project continues.

State Route 70, which was also damaged in a landslide earlier this year, is expected to reopen next week, but only one lane will be open through the slide area. A 62-year-old man in a pickup truck was killed when the road washed out due to heavy rain in February.