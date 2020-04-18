SR 34 closed at Phillipi Church Road in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to a Tennessee Department of Transportation official, State Route 34 in Greene County is closed at Phillipi Church Road due to a downed utility pole.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

