KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Spring is in the air, and it’s time to get to work this planting season.

The return of one annual fair in Kingsport has a goal of helping people across the region find their green thumb.

Exchange Place Living History Farm is hosting the 37th Annual Spring Garden Fair on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 30, from noon until 5 p.m.

It will be held at the 1850s farmstead at 4812 Orebank Road in Kingsport.

Admission is $5 for ages 12 and older, with no charge for children under the age of 12.

There will be workshops, activities, a chance to shop and more.

Bonnie MacDonald sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about the return of this annual tradition.