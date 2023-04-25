JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s time to take to the skies, but not in commercial planes.

The Johnson City Radio Controllers are hosting their annual Spring Fun Fly-in Saturday, April 29 at the Tri-Cities Model Airport at 120 Lancaster Road.

The fly-in is happening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will act as an opportunity for the community to learn more about the world of RC flying.

There will be instructors conducting flying sessions that will be open to the public and more.

Glenn Ross spoke with News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield about all the fun that can be found while flying these remote-controlled planes.