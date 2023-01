JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One effort is aimed at helping the senior community in Johnson City.

‘Spring Forward Seniors’ is set on helping seniors with the basics, providing household supplies and essential health items for about 200 seniors in Johnson City.

The group is looking for donations from the community.

Deb Fogle and Joan Chipokas sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about the program.