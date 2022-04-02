JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Spring Food Truck Festival is set to bring several regional treats all into one place Saturday.
According to a Facebook event listing, the Spring Food Truck Festival is set to open at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of The Mall at Johnson City.
Several potential vendors have been discussed by Project MOVE, the event’s organizer. Some of the listed vendors include:
- East Side Troop 68 – Girl Scout Cookies
- Curbside Kitchen – Burrito Bowls and Salads
- Sugar Hill – Confections
- Sheek Treat – Dog Treats
- LuLu Liquor Cakes – Alcohol-infused cakes
- Kels Cookie Crush – Baked Goods
- Los Pollitos Locos – Mini Donuts
- What The Fluff – Gourmet Cotton Candy
- Keto Treats Bakery – Keto-Friendly Baked Goods
- Nothing Bundt Cakes – Mini Bundt Cake “Bundtlets”
- Tennessee Hills Brewstillery & Whiskey Kitchen – Smash Burgers, Loaded Fries and Desserts
The event is slated to run until 7 p.m. on Saturday, and is partnered with Tennessee Hills Distillery.