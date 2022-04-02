JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Spring Food Truck Festival is set to bring several regional treats all into one place Saturday.

According to a Facebook event listing, the Spring Food Truck Festival is set to open at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of The Mall at Johnson City.

Several potential vendors have been discussed by Project MOVE, the event’s organizer. Some of the listed vendors include:

East Side Troop 68 – Girl Scout Cookies

Curbside Kitchen – Burrito Bowls and Salads

Sugar Hill – Confections

Sheek Treat – Dog Treats

LuLu Liquor Cakes – Alcohol-infused cakes

Kels Cookie Crush – Baked Goods

Los Pollitos Locos – Mini Donuts

What The Fluff – Gourmet Cotton Candy

Keto Treats Bakery – Keto-Friendly Baked Goods

Nothing Bundt Cakes – Mini Bundt Cake “Bundtlets”

Tennessee Hills Brewstillery & Whiskey Kitchen – Smash Burgers, Loaded Fries and Desserts

The event is slated to run until 7 p.m. on Saturday, and is partnered with Tennessee Hills Distillery.