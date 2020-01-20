Spring 2020 hiking festivals slated along the Appalachian Trail in Northeast Tenn., Southwest Va.

(WJHL) – The spring hiking festival schedule is starting to take shape in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Three Appalachian Trail Conservancy Communities – Erwin, Roan Mountain and Erwin – host the festivals each spring to welcome those attempted to thru-hike the A.T.

The three weekends of festivals begin May 2 with the Erwin Great Outdoors Festival.

The festival is held on Main Street in Downtown Erwin. The festival is meant to embrace more than just hiking. Organizers have said it was created to help people “embrace their love for nature.”

Roan Mountain’s Hikerpalooza 2020 will be May 9, 10 and 11. According to the Visit Roan Mountain group, this year’s festival also marks four years since the town was awarded the official AT Community designation.

Finally, hikers will pitch their tents May 15 through 17 for Trail Days in Damascus, Va.

Each year, hikers are welcomed with various services and well as music, a parade and gear vendors. A full lineup will be posted to the official Trail Days website.