‘Spree killer’ suspect in Greeneville murder appears in Florida courtroom Wednesday

(WJHL)- A suspect wanted in three murders across two states appeared before a judge in a Florida courtroom Wednesday.

Mossburg is accused of killing three people, including a Greeneville man, Christopher Short. He was murdered while doing laundry in Greeneville earlier this month.

Stanley Mossburg, 35, was arrested after a manhunt ended in Winter Haven, Florida this week.

Mossburg spoke to reporters while being transported to jail in Florida on Tuesday. Mossburg said he’s “a prophet, not a serial killer” and that he allegedly killed the victims because “God needed them” for a war.

“Y’all will see God and there’s going to be a angels and demons fight from God,” Mossburg said before getting inside a patrol car.

Mossburg went on to say “there’s a war” and “everybody will see.”

In a news conference on Tuesday, Polk County, Florida Sheriff Grady Judd said in part, “This guy needs the death penalty if there’s ever a person who needs it…Wonderful, decent people are now victims of this evil, absolutely evil person. What some people would call low-level, non-violent offender.”

When News Channel 11’s Jackie DeFusco spoke to District Attorney General Dan Armstrong Tuesday about Mossburg’s case in Tennessee Armstrong said in part, “He’s involved in several ongoing investigations in Florida, which would cause him not to be available to us anytime soon.”