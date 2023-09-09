BAILEYTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 29th Annual Baileyton Celebration kicked off on Saturday and continues Sunday with a number of activities and celebrity guests.

Among the celebrity visitors to East Tennessee are Erik Estrada of “CHiPs”, Byron Cherry from the “Dukes of Hazzard” and Mountain Man of “Duck Dynasty”.

A special performance took place on Saturday, provided by Gath Brooks’ youngest daughter, Allie Colleen. Along with live music, some entertaining contests are happening this weekend.

Chairperson for the Baileyton Celebration Committee Donna Bailey said a fan-favorite is the spouse-calling contest.

“Later this afternoon, we will have an Elvis singer from Charlotte, North Carolina, Chris Ayers,” she said. “We also have our spouse calling contest at 7:30 this evening. So if you’re interested in doing spouse calling, be on the front stage and we will enter you into the contest.”

The celebration continues at Baileyton Elementary School until around 11 p.m. Saturday night and happens again on Sunday. Admission is free.