Sports Director Kenny Hawkins reflects on Kulwicki crash of 93′

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 Sports Director Kenny Hawkins gave us insight Thursday on a deadly crash that happened more than 26 years ago in our region involving a reigning NASCAR Champion.

On April 1, 1993, NASCAR driver Alan Kulwicki and three others were killed when their plane crashed in a field near Blountville.

They were flying in for that weekend’s Food City 500 race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

News Channel 11 Sports Director Kenny Hawkins reflects on that day in the video above as Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family crashed at the Elizabethton airport Thursday.

Earnhardt Jr. and his family made it out of the plane OK.

