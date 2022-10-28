(WJHL) — Halloween may not fall on a Saturday or Sunday, but there are plenty of spooky events to get involved in this weekend.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Appalachian Family Care Trunk or Treat Community Expo
When: Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m.
Where: 1009 Novus Drive, Ste. 1A in Johnson City
More: treats, hot dogs, drinks and vendors
BURG’r & BARREL Trunk or Treat
What: Dress up, hang out and talk about Jeeps
When: Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.
Where: 330 Cherry St. in Johnson City
Carter Railroad Museum Heritage Day
What: Legendary Southern Railway highlighting Heritage Day
When: Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m.
Where: ETSU’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum
More: The museum includes model railroad layouts, a special children’s activity room and other programs. There are no admission fees, but donations are welcome.
Edgar Allan Power & Other Haunted Stories in the Woods
What: Hosted by Theatre at Tusculum, this fundraiser event will include five short story adaptations from classic literature and local playwrights
When: Oct. 28, 29. Gates open at 5:45 p.m., and the show begins at 6 p.m.
Where: Doak House grounds located at 690 Erwin Highway in Tusculum
More: Tickets are $5. For more information, call 423-636-7300 ext. 5236
Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department Trunk or Treat
When: Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. until the candy runs out
Where: 4061 Highway 81 in Erwin
More: This in an indoor event
Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat
What: Family-friendly fall festivity
When: Oct. 29 from 3-6 p.m.
Where: Living Word Lutheran Church at 5210 N. Roan St., Johnson City
Halloween at Hurd Event
What: Indoor trick-or-treating, photo booth, spooky/haunted house, superhero hall and costume contest
When: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1-4 p.m. Costume contest begins at 2:30 p.m.
Where: 110 KLM Drive in Johnson City
Haunted Forest Elizabethton
What: Hayride led by Beetlejuice to and from attractions, including the Haunted Forest Trail, Zombie Outbreak and two Michael-Myers-themed escape rooms.
When: Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 28-29
Where: 172 Big Springs Road in Elizabethton
More: Haunted Forest Facebook page
Haunted Half Marathon & Relays
When: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 a.m.
Where: Main Street of Jonesborough
More: For further information, click here
Holy Mountain Baptist Trunk or Treat
When: Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.
Where: 3121 Ashley St. in Kingsport
Hungry Mother State Park’s Haunted Trail
What: A hair-raising hike that guarantees good frights. Not recommended for children.
When: Oct. 29 from 7-9 p.m.
Where: Hungry Mother State Park’s Lakeview Lawn located at 2854 Park Blvd. in Marion, Va.
More: This is not recommended for young children.
Johnson County Chamber of Commerce Trunk or Treat
What: Plenty of room for organizations, churches, businesses and individuals to participate
When: Oct. 29 from 4-8 p.m.
Where: Ralph Stout Park located at 210 S. Church St. in Mountain City
Life Care Center of Elizabethton’s Fall Festival
When: Begins at Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.
Where: 1641 Highway 19E in Elizabethton
More: Crafts, inflatables, chili bar, games, apple butter making, gospel singing
Life Care Center of Elizabethton Trunk or Treat
When: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.
Where: 1641 Highway 19E in Elizabethton
More: Followed with an outdoor showing of Hocus Pocus 2
Shooter Band Halloween Party
What: Will feature a costume contest
When: Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. until midnight
More: Cash prizes for first, second and third place
Showtime Trunk or Treat
When: Oct. 29 from 4-8 p.m.
Where: Halloween Express located at 1910 N. Roan St. in Johnson City
State Line Baptist Church 9th Annual Trunk or Treat
When: Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon through 3 p.m.
Where: 310 W. Carters Valley Road in Kingsport
More: Event will take place in fellowship hall behind main church. Free food, games, candy and gospel. Event will occur rain or shine.
Team Resonance & Team Defiance’s Trunk or Treat
When: Oct. 29 from 3-6 p.m.
Where: ACT in Blountville located at 115 Agero Drive
More: Team Resonance is raising money to help pay off school lunch debts for local children
The Dam Haunted Woods in Kingsport
What: Offering frights and spooks in a haunted wooded area
When: Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 p.m. until midnight
Where: 3520 TN-75 in Kingsport
More: For further information, click here
Tri-Cities Pet Expo
What: Trick-or-treating indoor and outdoor (weather permitting), entertainment, pet costume contest, indoor bark park, doggy racecourse, kid zone, entertainment, shopping, adopting, over 100 booths, face painting, jump house, pumpkins for pets, discounted pet supplies, pet food drive, pet talent show, best friend photo contest and more.
When: Oct. 29-30 from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m.
Where: MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center located at 1901 MeadowView Parkway in Kingsport
More: Visit www.tcpetexpo.com for tickets and more information.
Tweetsie Railroad’s Ghost Train
What: The park transforms at night into a haunted attraction, complete with its legendary ghost train, costumed characters, decorations, trick-or-treating and more.
When: Every Friday and Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. from Sept. 23- Oct. 29
Where: 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock, NC
Cost: $52 for adults and $35 for children 3-12 years old. Those 2 and under free
VFW Post 2108 Trunk or Treat
When: Oct. 29 from 6-7 p.m.
Where: 2518 Jim Funkhouser Road in Johnson City
Washington County Sheriff’s Office Trunk or Treat
When: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.
Where: 112 W. Jackson Blvd., Jonesborough
Sunday, Oct. 30
Borderview Christian Church’s Annual Trunk or Treat
When: Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m.
Where: 1338 Bristol Highway in Elizabethton
More: The event will be moved indoors in the case of inclement weather
Fall-O-Ween
When: Oct. 30 from 5-8 p.m.
Where: Port City Church located at 2601 E. Center St. in Kingsport
More: Food, cake walk, games, face painting, prizes, candy and more
Hungry Mother State Park’s Fall Foliage Kayak Tour
What: Paddle around the lake and take in the fall views of the Appalachian Mountains
When: Sunday, Oct. 9, 16, 23 and 30 starting at 9 a.m.
Where: Hungry Mother State Park located at 2854 Park Blvd. in Marion, VA
More: Must be at least 8 years old. $10 per person. Pre-register at the Discovery Center. Events are dependent on weather
Westside Christian Church Trunk or Treat
When: Oct. 30 from 4-7 p.m.
Where: 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road in Jonesborough
More: Goodies, fun and fellowship. There will be a contest to vote for your favorite hayride