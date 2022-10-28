(WJHL) — Halloween may not fall on a Saturday or Sunday, but there are plenty of spooky events to get involved in this weekend.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Appalachian Family Care Trunk or Treat Community Expo

When: Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m.

Where: 1009 Novus Drive, Ste. 1A in Johnson City

More: treats, hot dogs, drinks and vendors

BURG’r & BARREL Trunk or Treat

What: Dress up, hang out and talk about Jeeps

When: Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.

Where: 330 Cherry St. in Johnson City

Carter Railroad Museum Heritage Day

What: Legendary Southern Railway highlighting Heritage Day

When: Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Where: ETSU’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum

More: The museum includes model railroad layouts, a special children’s activity room and other programs. There are no admission fees, but donations are welcome.

Edgar Allan Power & Other Haunted Stories in the Woods

What: Hosted by Theatre at Tusculum, this fundraiser event will include five short story adaptations from classic literature and local playwrights

When: Oct. 28, 29. Gates open at 5:45 p.m., and the show begins at 6 p.m.

Where: Doak House grounds located at 690 Erwin Highway in Tusculum

More: Tickets are $5. For more information, call 423-636-7300 ext. 5236

Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department Trunk or Treat

When: Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. until the candy runs out

Where: 4061 Highway 81 in Erwin

More: This in an indoor event

Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat

What: Family-friendly fall festivity

When: Oct. 29 from 3-6 p.m.

Where: Living Word Lutheran Church at 5210 N. Roan St., Johnson City

Halloween at Hurd Event

What: Indoor trick-or-treating, photo booth, spooky/haunted house, superhero hall and costume contest

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1-4 p.m. Costume contest begins at 2:30 p.m.

Where: 110 KLM Drive in Johnson City

Haunted Forest Elizabethton

What: Hayride led by Beetlejuice to and from attractions, including the Haunted Forest Trail, Zombie Outbreak and two Michael-Myers-themed escape rooms.

When: Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 28-29

Where: 172 Big Springs Road in Elizabethton

More: Haunted Forest Facebook page

Haunted Half Marathon & Relays

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 a.m.

Where: Main Street of Jonesborough

More: For further information, click here

Holy Mountain Baptist Trunk or Treat

When: Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.

Where: 3121 Ashley St. in Kingsport

Hungry Mother State Park’s Haunted Trail

What: A hair-raising hike that guarantees good frights. Not recommended for children.

When: Oct. 29 from 7-9 p.m.

Where: Hungry Mother State Park’s Lakeview Lawn located at 2854 Park Blvd. in Marion, Va.

More: This is not recommended for young children.

Johnson County Chamber of Commerce Trunk or Treat

What: Plenty of room for organizations, churches, businesses and individuals to participate

When: Oct. 29 from 4-8 p.m.

Where: Ralph Stout Park located at 210 S. Church St. in Mountain City

Life Care Center of Elizabethton’s Fall Festival

When: Begins at Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.

Where: 1641 Highway 19E in Elizabethton

More: Crafts, inflatables, chili bar, games, apple butter making, gospel singing

Life Care Center of Elizabethton Trunk or Treat

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: 1641 Highway 19E in Elizabethton

More: Followed with an outdoor showing of Hocus Pocus 2

Shooter Band Halloween Party

What: Will feature a costume contest

When: Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. until midnight

More: Cash prizes for first, second and third place

Showtime Trunk or Treat

When: Oct. 29 from 4-8 p.m.

Where: Halloween Express located at 1910 N. Roan St. in Johnson City

State Line Baptist Church 9th Annual Trunk or Treat

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon through 3 p.m.

Where: 310 W. Carters Valley Road in Kingsport

More: Event will take place in fellowship hall behind main church. Free food, games, candy and gospel. Event will occur rain or shine.

Team Resonance & Team Defiance’s Trunk or Treat

When: Oct. 29 from 3-6 p.m.

Where: ACT in Blountville located at 115 Agero Drive

More: Team Resonance is raising money to help pay off school lunch debts for local children

The Dam Haunted Woods in Kingsport

What: Offering frights and spooks in a haunted wooded area

When: Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 p.m. until midnight

Where: 3520 TN-75 in Kingsport

More: For further information, click here

Tri-Cities Pet Expo

What: Trick-or-treating indoor and outdoor (weather permitting), entertainment, pet costume contest, indoor bark park, doggy racecourse, kid zone, entertainment, shopping, adopting, over 100 booths, face painting, jump house, pumpkins for pets, discounted pet supplies, pet food drive, pet talent show, best friend photo contest and more.

When: Oct. 29-30 from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Where: MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center located at 1901 MeadowView Parkway in Kingsport

More: Visit www.tcpetexpo.com for tickets and more information.

Tweetsie Railroad’s Ghost Train

What: The park transforms at night into a haunted attraction, complete with its legendary ghost train, costumed characters, decorations, trick-or-treating and more.

When: Every Friday and Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. from Sept. 23- Oct. 29

Where: 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock, NC

Cost: $52 for adults and $35 for children 3-12 years old. Those 2 and under free

VFW Post 2108 Trunk or Treat

When: Oct. 29 from 6-7 p.m.

Where: 2518 Jim Funkhouser Road in Johnson City

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Trunk or Treat

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: 112 W. Jackson Blvd., Jonesborough

Sunday, Oct. 30

Borderview Christian Church’s Annual Trunk or Treat

When: Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: 1338 Bristol Highway in Elizabethton

More: The event will be moved indoors in the case of inclement weather

Fall-O-Ween

When: Oct. 30 from 5-8 p.m.

Where: Port City Church located at 2601 E. Center St. in Kingsport

More: Food, cake walk, games, face painting, prizes, candy and more

Hungry Mother State Park’s Fall Foliage Kayak Tour

What: Paddle around the lake and take in the fall views of the Appalachian Mountains

When: Sunday, Oct. 9, 16, 23 and 30 starting at 9 a.m.

Where: Hungry Mother State Park located at 2854 Park Blvd. in Marion, VA

More: Must be at least 8 years old. $10 per person. Pre-register at the Discovery Center. Events are dependent on weather

Westside Christian Church Trunk or Treat

When: Oct. 30 from 4-7 p.m.

Where: 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road in Jonesborough

More: Goodies, fun and fellowship. There will be a contest to vote for your favorite hayride