JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – First responders are always answering the call of duty and it’s important to honor and celebrate them when we can.

The second annual Tri-Cities First Responder Ball will be held in January, but right now organizers are in need of sponsors. To help their efforts, click here.

The event will be held Jan. 20 at the Memorial Park Community Center in Johnson City.

Jimmy Pierce and Jason Perry sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the importance of the ball.