JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new grocery store will open in Johnson City in June of 2021.

According to Publix spokesperson Kimberly Reynolds, Publix will open on Wednesday, June 16 at 7 a.m.

The new store is located 509 North State of Franklin Road, Suite 20.

Publix officials said in December 2020 that they hoped to open the new Johnson City location before the end of 2021.

In January 2021, Publix announced they were hiring in all departments at the soon-to-open store.