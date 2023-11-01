JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The annual Jonesborough Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9, the Town of Jonesborough announced on Wednesday.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Spirit of Christmas” and will feature floats, bands, classic cars, dancers and Santa Claus, all in downtown Jonesborough.

Cash prizes will be awarded to four floats in the parade, and the use of lights and live music is recommended.

The town encourages donations for the Jonesborough Food Pantry, which can be dropped off at Jonesborough Town Hall.

To register for the parade, click here. Entry closes on Dec. 5.