BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – SPIG Industry (Safety Products & Innovations in Guardrail) said in a statement Tuesday that 14 people were laid off on Friday.

The company released the following statement:

“SPIG Industry acknowledges the necessity of having to send out lay-off notices to 14 people on the production side of SPIG Industry this past Friday, April 21st, due to lack of work. The past service and dedication of each of the layed-off individuals to SPIG Industry does not go unnoticed. These lay-offs should not be more than a few weeks and call-backs will occur when work picks back up, as was stated in the lay-off notices.”

SPIG, a guardrail manufacturer, is located in Bristol, Virginia, and serves the East Coast and Midwest, according to the company’s website.