JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Adults participated in a spelling bee Thursday at Liberty Bell Middle School to raise money for a Johnson City school project.

The annual “Spell-A-Bration” is put on by the Johnson City Schools Foundation to raise money for special projects not funded by the school system.

Costume-wearing adults in teams of four worked to correctly spell words on a whiteboard. Teams had their own creative names and themes.

“You can just see all the fun that everybody’s having, and the laughter, and the costumes, and the decorations, and that sort of thing. It’s just so much fun,” said Tembra Aldridge, president of the foundation.

The proceeds from Thursday’s event will go toward the digital communications lab at Indian Trail Middle School.