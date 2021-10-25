Speedy and spooky: ETSU student organization to host Halloween fun run to benefit CURE charity

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If your Halloween costume doesn’t involve any trailing tails or billowing capes, you can get involved with a good cause this weekend.

CURE International ETSU will host the “Graveyard Glow Run” Wednesday night, and local ghouls and goblins are invited to attend.

At 7 p.m. Oct. 27, rather than the witching hour, runners will start at ETSU’s Center for Physical Activity.

Registration is $20 per spine-chilling participant, and proceeds will benefit the organization’s mission of relief and healing to children living with disabilities.

“We haven’t been able to do any fundraising,” said Faith Fulkerson of CURE International ETSU. “So we were like ‘We’ll go out with a bang this year and do a big event with this organization,’ and kind of make up for lost time.”

Runners are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes to the run, and prizes will be awarded for the best costume.

Alongside the run, CURE International ETSU will also hold pumpkin painting and a trunk-or-treat.