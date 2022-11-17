BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Speedway in Lights kicks off on Friday, November 18 at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

The seasonal light show has over 3 million lights on display for the public to enjoy.

Claudia Byrd, Executive Director of the Bristol Chapter of the Speedway Children’s Charity, said Speedway in Lights is the largest fundraising event for the Chapter.

“We hope that people will come out. We’ve changed it up quite a bit this year so it’s so exciting and I’m really excited about it. So, we hope that people will come out and see the things that they loved, that are their favorite, and just really enjoy it. But while you’re enjoying it and having a great time with your family and friends remember you are making a difference in thousands of children’s lives,” said Byrd.

The course has been rerouted this year to a total of 5.35 miles that ends at the dragway entrance after visitors had the chance to walk around the Santa Village in the infield.

The Speedway in Lights event runs until January 7.