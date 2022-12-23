BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Extreme cold and the possibility of further rolling blackouts have prompted Bristol Motor Speedway to close its Speedway in Lights and Ice Rink Friday night.

Those closures are coming “out of respect for the rolling power outages across the state of Tennessee,” a release from BMS Communications says.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) announced rolling electricity outages earlier Friday, though those had been suspended as of early afternoon.

Speedway in Lights is Speedway Children’s Charities main fundraiser. It features a four-mile route of more than three million lights and roughly 250 festive displays.

The lights are scheduled to run through Jan. 7, while the ice rink is set to remain open most nights through Jan. 15.