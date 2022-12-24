BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cold temperatures and rolling power outages have closed Bristol Motor Speedway’s Speedway in Lights on Christmas Eve.

According to a release from Bristol Motor Speedway Communications, the light show will be closed on Saturday, Christmas Eve, due to “local weather conditions and out of respect for the rolling power outages across the state of Tennessee.”

Although the Speedway in Lights is closed, the Ice Rink at the Speedway will be open, the release states.

Speedway in Lights was also canceled on Friday due to weather conditions. The lights are scheduled to run through Jan. 7 and the ice rink will be open most nights through Jan. 15.