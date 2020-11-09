Speedway in Lights 5K kicks off Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 10th annual Food City Speedway in Lights 5K presented by Fleet Feet differed from previous years, but the race continued.

More than 1,400 runners have participated in the past, but this year, the race had only 500 slots available due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

News Channel 11 spoke with Claudia Byrd with Speedway Children’s Charities, who said despite the limitations, Sunday’s turnout went toward a good cause and was successful.

“It’s all about the kids; we have lots of people, and we have lots of kids that are here to run, too,” Byrd said. “We’re really excited, and it’s a great way to raise money for the kids of the region.”

The 5K event is a Speedway Children’s Charities fundraiser that raises thousands of dollars geared toward children-based nonprofit organizations.