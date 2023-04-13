BRISTOL, Tn. (WJHL) – Young people in the Tri-Cities region will be the ultimate winners after Speedway Children’s Charities received a record $100,000 from Jersey Mike’s Subs.

The money comes after Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) was selected as the recipient of Jersey Mike’s annual Month of Giving campaign. During the campaign, 11 local Jersey Mike’s locations raised the money.

A release from the SCC states that this marks the tenth time the non-profit has been named the beneficiary of the program.

“We are so thankful for our customers’ tremendous response to our Month-of-Giving and Day-of-Giving campaign, to help raise money for the Bristol’s chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities,” said local Jersey Mike’s franchisee David Wampler in the release. “We love being a partner with such a great organization because they help more than 70 children’s organizations throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. These funds will help make a difference in the lives of thousands of kids in our area.”

Since the Month of Giving campaign began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has donated over $88 million to local charities. To learn more about Speedway Children’s Charities, click here.