Speedway Children’s Charities raised $920K in 2019

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — During its annual Night of Smiles event on Thursday, the Bristol Motor Speedway chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities announced that it received the highest amount of donations since 2016.

The organization says it raised $920,851 during the 2019 season.

That money will be distributed to 103 area organizations that focus on children.

SCC Bristol has donated nearly $16 million since it was formed in 1997.

The 23rd annual Speedway in Lights at Bristol Motor Speedway, which benefits SCC, opens for the season on Friday, November 15 at 6 p.m.