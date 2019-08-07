Speedway Children’s Charities plans fundraisers for race week

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – With race week at Bristol Motor Speedway approaching, lots of people are gearing up for it.

And that includes to folks at Speedway Children’s Charities. They typically try to pack about 10 events into the August race week and weekend.

“It’s really our opportunity to capitalize with tons and tons of fans coming into town and we want them to have a great racing experience here at Bristol Motor Speedway, but also the opportunity to give back to our own community,” Speedway Children’s Charities’ Betsy Holleman said. “We really count on these people to come in and be generous and they always are.”

There is currently an online auction going on that runs through Wednesday, August 14 at 7 pm that features lots of items and experiences including all access hot passes, the opportunity to sit in some driver’s pit boxes, and the Battle at Bristol golf cart that was redone by Meade Tractor. One side is Tennessee and the other side is Virginia Tech.

Other events include the NRA Shooting Stars Tournament on Tuesday, the 22nd annual Speedway Children’s Charities Golf Tournament presented by Baker’s Construction Services on Wednesday, the Charity Cornhole Classic on Friday and Saturday as well as a Memorabilia Live Auction on Saturday afternoon.

Another big event is the Red Bucket Brigade. Around the 50th lap of each race, volunteers will be going through the crowds with red buckets so fans can make donations and every little bit helps. These red buckets will also be stationed in locations around the facility all week long.

Holleman added, “Anywhere on property that fans kind of corralling, these red buckets will be there. Whether you drop in a little bit of change or some dollars or big bills, every little amount helps at Bristol Motor Speedway. That is a campaign that we really rely on making a difference and making an impact.”

One final thing that is going on is the 50/50 raffle. A $10 ticket could win you up to $100,000. The drawing will take place after the second stage of the race on Saturday night. They hope to raise around $250,000 this race week and every dime of it stays local. Go to www.speedwaycharities.org/bristol for complete schedules and info.