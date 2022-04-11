BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities is hosting an online auction of signed gear, memorabilia, and unique Bristol Motor Speedway experiences.

The auction is underway and bidding will close on Thursday.

“Lots of things that are signed by drivers, old and new, and then we’ve got some experiences planned,” said Betsy Holleman of Speedway Children’s Charities. “Victory Lane passes, experiencing the garage bar here at Bristol Motor Speedway. Great ways to raise money, but also to experience the beauty and legacy of Bristol Motor Speedway.”

To view auction items or place a bid, click here.

Speedway Children’s Charities will also hold two live auctions during race weekend at the Food City Fan Zone Stage at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Proceeds will go toward local children-based nonprofit organizations.