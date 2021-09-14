Speedway Children’s Charities holds annual charity golf tournament

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn (WJHL) – For over 20 years, Speedway Children’s Charities has been raising money to help local children.

On Monday, the organization held its annual golf tournament at the Tri-Cities Golf Club.

“The most important thing is they know that they are here to raise money to make life better for children in our community”, said Claudia Byrd, Exec. Director of Bristol Chapter Speedway Children’s Charities. “They’re here, we always prefer that they have a good time but we always want to remind them that just by being here today they have made a difference in the lives of thousands of children. And made their life better”

The non-profit has raised over $14 million over the years and aims to continue its mission.

The organization also plans to host its “Laps for Charity” on Wednesday. To find out more, click here.