Speedway Children’s Charities gives $453,100 to local agencies at annual Night of Smiles

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Speedway Children’s Charities held its annual Night of Smiles event and gave almost half a million dollars to local children’s agencies.

The event was held at the infield of Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday night.

Each year, SCC hands out checks to the agencies with the money raised in events throughout the year.

SCC donated $453,100 to agencies this year. In 2019, it was almost double that.

Speedway Children’s Charities Executive Director Claudia Byrd said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the organization’s fundraising efforts.

“This year has been a tough year for everybody, and it’s still a night of celebration. Our numbers are less than they have been in years past, but we had to cancel almost every event we normally have for fundraising. So we still have a lot to celebrate,” Byrd said. “These agencies do an amazing job working with children day in and day out on a regular basis, so tonight we can give them a little bit of money that hopefully is going to make their lives a lot easier.”

SCC’s biggest fundraising effort of the year is also about to begin.

On Friday, November 13, Speedway in Lights will open at BMS. Visitors can drive through the track and lights, then visit the Christmas Village at the infield.

There won’t be any visits with Santa or carnival rides at the village this year, but vendors and marshmallows will still be available.

The following organizations received funding on this year’s Night of Smiles:

Abuse Alternatives

American Red Cross of NE Tennessee

American Red Cross of SW Virginia

Arc of Washington County

Assistance and Resource Ministries

Bethany Christian Services of East TN

Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee

Boys & Girls Club of Central Appalachia

Boys & Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport

Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County

Boys & Girls Club of Johnson City/Washington County

Boys & Girls Club of Morristown

Bread of Life Children’s Ministry

Bristol Faith in Action

Bristol Regional Speech & Hearing Center

Cap the Gap for Foster Care

CARE Center

Carter County Foster Care Association

CASA for Kids

Children’s Advocacy Center of the first Judicial District

Children’s Advocacy Center of Highlands Community Services

Children’s Advocacy Center of Sullivan County

Child Advocacy Center of the 3rd Judicial District

Christmas Box of Northeast Tennessee

Communities in Schools SWVA

Community Help Center of Northeast Tennessee

Crossroads Medical Mission

Family Crisis Support Services

Family Promise of Greater Kingsport

Feeding Southwest Virginia

FRIENDS

Girls Incorporated of Bristol

Girls Incorporated of Johnson City/Washington County

Girls Incorporated of Kingsport

Girls on the Run of Northeast Tennessee

Greater Kingsport Family YMCA

Healing Hands Health Center

Holston Habitat for Humanity

Holston United Methodist Home for Children

Hope House

Isaiah 117 House

Jeremiah School

Jericho Shrine Center

Johnson County Safe Haven

Literacy Council of Kingsport

LXI

Mountain Kids Inc.

Mountain Region Speech and Hearing

Of One Accord

Reading Buddies Bristol TN/VA

Ridin’ High Therapeutic Horse Program

Rise Up

Rivers Way

Santa Pal

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee

Shepherd’s Inn

Small Miracles Therapeutic Equestrian Center

Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House Charities

St. Anthony Bread Food Pantry

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Auxiliary

SYNERGY Foundation

Taking Action for Special Kids

TLC Community Center

Unicoi Family YMCA

United Way of Southwest Virginia

Waiting to Hear

YMCA of Bristol

Young Life Bristol

Young Life Kingsport

Young Life Upper East Tennessee

YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia