Speedway Children’s Charities gives $453,100 to local agencies at annual Night of Smiles

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Speedway Children’s Charities held its annual Night of Smiles event and gave almost half a million dollars to local children’s agencies.
The event was held at the infield of Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday night.
Each year, SCC hands out checks to the agencies with the money raised in events throughout the year.
SCC donated $453,100 to agencies this year. In 2019, it was almost double that.
Speedway Children’s Charities Executive Director Claudia Byrd said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the organization’s fundraising efforts.
“This year has been a tough year for everybody, and it’s still a night of celebration. Our numbers are less than they have been in years past, but we had to cancel almost every event we normally have for fundraising. So we still have a lot to celebrate,” Byrd said. “These agencies do an amazing job working with children day in and day out on a regular basis, so tonight we can give them a little bit of money that hopefully is going to make their lives a lot easier.”
SCC’s biggest fundraising effort of the year is also about to begin.
On Friday, November 13, Speedway in Lights will open at BMS. Visitors can drive through the track and lights, then visit the Christmas Village at the infield.
There won’t be any visits with Santa or carnival rides at the village this year, but vendors and marshmallows will still be available.
The following organizations received funding on this year’s Night of Smiles:
Abuse Alternatives
American Red Cross of NE Tennessee
American Red Cross of SW Virginia
Arc of Washington County
Assistance and Resource Ministries
Bethany Christian Services of East TN
Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee
Boys & Girls Club of Central Appalachia
Boys & Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport
Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County
Boys & Girls Club of Johnson City/Washington County
Boys & Girls Club of Morristown
Bread of Life Children’s Ministry
Bristol Faith in Action
Bristol Regional Speech & Hearing Center
Cap the Gap for Foster Care
CARE Center
Carter County Foster Care Association
CASA for Kids
Children’s Advocacy Center of the first Judicial District
Children’s Advocacy Center of Highlands Community Services
Children’s Advocacy Center of Sullivan County
Child Advocacy Center of the 3rd Judicial District
Christmas Box of Northeast Tennessee
Communities in Schools SWVA
Community Help Center of Northeast Tennessee
Crossroads Medical Mission
Family Crisis Support Services
Family Promise of Greater Kingsport
Feeding Southwest Virginia
FRIENDS
Girls Incorporated of Bristol
Girls Incorporated of Johnson City/Washington County
Girls Incorporated of Kingsport
Girls on the Run of Northeast Tennessee
Greater Kingsport Family YMCA
Healing Hands Health Center
Holston Habitat for Humanity
Holston United Methodist Home for Children
Hope House
Isaiah 117 House
Jeremiah School
Jericho Shrine Center
Johnson County Safe Haven
Literacy Council of Kingsport
LXI
Mountain Kids Inc.
Mountain Region Speech and Hearing
Of One Accord
Reading Buddies Bristol TN/VA
Ridin’ High Therapeutic Horse Program
Rise Up
Rivers Way
Santa Pal
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee
Shepherd’s Inn
Small Miracles Therapeutic Equestrian Center
Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House Charities
St. Anthony Bread Food Pantry
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Auxiliary
SYNERGY Foundation
Taking Action for Special Kids
TLC Community Center
Unicoi Family YMCA
United Way of Southwest Virginia
Waiting to Hear
YMCA of Bristol
Young Life Bristol
Young Life Kingsport
Young Life Upper East Tennessee
YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia