JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — You are invited to take a plunge for a good cause.

Johnson City will host a Polar Plunge fundraiser this weekend benefiting Special Olympics Tennessee.

It will take place Sunday, Feb. 20 at the Wellness Center with a costume contest at 1:30 p.m. followed by participants taking a cold plunge into the pool.

Those who would like to raise money without encountering the chilly water can register as a “Too Chicken” plunger.

The Johnson City Police Department is participating in the plunge and if the department reaches its fundraising goal, a JCPD major will make the plunge in full uniform, according to Special Olympics Tennessee.

Each participant needs to register and raise at least $50, or $30 for students. The $10 registration deposit is applied to the plunger’s fundraising goal.

On-site registration will open at 1 p.m.

To register or donate, visit www.polarplungetn.com.