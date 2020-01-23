Special Olympics athlete sends letter, drawing to SCSO in honor of slain Sgt. Steve Hinkle

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Special Olympics athlete sent a letter and drawing to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in honor of Sgt. Steve Hinkle who was killed in the line of duty last year.

In the letter to Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, Matthew Pearson of Washington expressed his support for law enforcement and offered his condolences to the sheriff’s office and Sgt. Hinkle’s family.

“Thank you, Matt Pearson, for your display of love and support for our officers,” Sheriff Cassidy posted on SCSO’s Facebook page. “Your heartfelt letter is a testament of all that is good in this world and provides our agency, and the family of our fallen hero, a sense of comfort.”

Hinkle died after he was shot while on a welfare check call near Blountville in February 2019.

SEE ALSO » Florida boy, 10, runs for Sgt. Steve Hinkle