Special Olympics athletes compete in bowling competition at Warpath Lanes

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Warpath Lanes bowling alley was busy Wednesday as around 75 Special Olympics athletes from Hawkins and Sullivan counties participated in a regional bowling competition.

Texas Roadhouse provided lunch for the participants and their armadillo mascot was on hand as well as Miss Kingsport and Miss Teen Tennessee to cheer on the bowlers.

“Everybody gets to cheer on their friends, compete against other people, they love it,” said Special Olympics Area Director Christy Thacker.

Some of the athletes will qualify for the state competition held in Columbia, Tennessee in October.