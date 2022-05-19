HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A special graduation ceremony was held Thursday for Hampton High School’s baseball team.

Eight seniors on the team won’t be able to make the school’s regular graduation, so an early graduation ceremony was held just for them.

“It’s been a memorable year for our athletic department,” coach Nicholas Perkins said. “It’s a memorable year for the baseball program. I’m happy for my players, their parents, the community, everyone who cares about Hampton High School baseball. It’s just an exciting time for all of us.”

“It means everything to me,” said baseball player and graduating senior Travis Roystonhead. “I love baseball. I played it since I was 4 years old and just still being able to graduate early and for the teachers, everybody to be able to make this work out for us is amazing.”

The ceremony also included the sister of one of the players because she wanted to get her diploma at the same time as her brother.