KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The company that owns the Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport is set to make an announcement Tuesday afternoon.

At 2 p.m., Hull Property Group will speak to the media about what was described by Kingsport city leaders as a “significant investment” at the mall.

The announcement comes after the City and the Kingsport Economic Development Board worked with the property group to bring new life to the Fort Henry Mall, a release stated on Thursday.

Hull Property Group purchased the mall in 2016 and has since invested more than $5 million in projects at the property.

News Channel 11 plans to stream the announcement on WJHL.com.