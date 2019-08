JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A speakeasy-like bar is coming soon to Johnson City.

Windsor Speakeasy will open later this month at 105 Montgomery St.

The front of the building might not look like much, but the owners of the business told city commissioners Thursday night they will serve craft cocktails, wine, and spirits.

Representatives of the business appeared before the city commission for approval of a beer license.

Hiring for the new speakeasy will take place over the next two weeks.