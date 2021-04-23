SpaceX shuttle visible from Tri-Cities region after launch

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. & Va. (WJHL) – On Friday morning, SpaceX launched a recycled rocket from the Kennedy Space Center, sending 4 astronauts into orbit.

You can watch News Channel 11’s live coverage of the shuttle launch below:

The shuttle was visible from across the Eastern seaboard, and residents of the Tri-Cities region were also lucky enough to spot it.

Viewers Leonna Bowers and Christa Dowell both sent photos of the shuttle taken in Greeneville Friday morning.

Photo: Leonna Whitson Bowers

Photo: Christa Dowell

Viewer Walker Osborne sent News Channel 11 the following video, saying he saw it while hunting in Abingdon, Virginia.

You can always send photos of great sights or events to pix@wjhl.com or send them to our Facebook page.