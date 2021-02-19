Space heaters blamed for 2 Russell County house fires

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fires destroyed homes in Honaker (left) and Castlewood (right)(Photos: Russell County EMA)

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — Emergency officials say space heaters are to blame for fires that destroyed two Russell County homes over the past week.

The Russell County Emergency Management Agency says a home on Mountain View Circle in Honaker was destroyed last Friday in a fire caused by space heaters overheating the home’s electrical wiring.

On Thursday, a home on Gravel Lick Road in Castlewood was also destroyed in a fire caused by a space heater placed near combustible insulation, according to the EMA.

The EMA did not report any injuries.

The family affected by the Honaker blaze will be staying at a motel with the assistance of the American Red Cross while the residents of the Castlewood home will be staying with family.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss