Space heaters blamed for 2 Russell County house fires

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — Emergency officials say space heaters are to blame for fires that destroyed two Russell County homes over the past week.

The Russell County Emergency Management Agency says a home on Mountain View Circle in Honaker was destroyed last Friday in a fire caused by space heaters overheating the home’s electrical wiring.

On Thursday, a home on Gravel Lick Road in Castlewood was also destroyed in a fire caused by a space heater placed near combustible insulation, according to the EMA.

The EMA did not report any injuries.

The family affected by the Honaker blaze will be staying at a motel with the assistance of the American Red Cross while the residents of the Castlewood home will be staying with family.