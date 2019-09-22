Southwest Virginia youth football team recognizes KY boy battling cancer

LEE, Va. (WJHL) — The family of a four-year-old Kentucky boy fighting cancer were treated to a special time on Saturday by a Southwest Virginia youth football team.

Jakobe Skeen was diagnosed with a form of leukemia last October.

Saturday, the football team honored him and his family.

Jakobe was able to run out onto the field with his brother and was presented a team jersey.

Youth cheerleaders also had a special cheer just for him.

As his mother said, Jakobe is finished with his primary chemo treatments but is still receiving “maintenance” treatments.

He is expected to be finished with those in December.