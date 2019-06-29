Southwest Virginia woman sentenced for faking pregnancy now in jail

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Southwest Virginia woman sentenced for faking a pregnancy has been booked into jail.

This mugshot taken last night is of Elizabeth Jones at Duffield Regional Jail.

Jones pleaded guilty for fraud charges after a faking a pregnancy and taking money from a California couple hoping to adopt a baby.

READ MORE: HERE

She faced nine counts obtaining money under false pretenses.

Jones will spend the next two years in prison and will be required to complete five years of probation after her prison sentence.