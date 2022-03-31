(WJHL) — Wildfires continue to ravage nearly 2,000 acres in Lee and Tazewell counties, according to a state forestry official early Thursday morning.

Russell Proctor with the Virginia Department of Forestry told News Channel 11 that crews responded to a 1,200-acre brushfire in Lee County, 50% of which is contained. No structures have been damaged in the fire so far, Proctor said.

In Tazewell County, more crews battle a blaze spanning across 470 acres. As of 3 a.m. Thursday, none of it has been contained, and crews pulled away from both fires for the night and expect to return.

Multiple wildfires have burned thousands of acres in Southwest Virginia in the previous weeks — most notably the Blackwater area, which hosts tens of thousands of acres of an invasive species known as Japanese silver grass. The plant, according to Proctor, is dry and sparks from embers quickly, allowing wildfires to spread at exponential rates.

