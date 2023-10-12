ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Veterans in Southwest Virginia can receive a free meal and health screenings at an expo in Abingdon hosted by state Sen. Todd Pillion.

The Southwest Virginia Veterans Expo and Breakfast will be held at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

The free event will include health screenings by Ballad Health, oral health services by the Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center, vision and hearing tests and other services.

The expo will also connect veterans with resources related to employment, education and housing.

“All free, doesn’t cost a thing,” said Dr. John Lentz with the Town of Abingdon Veterans Advisory Board. “Free dental exams, free medical exams, free breakfast, free opportunities for knowledge and housing and so forth. It’s going to be a great event.”

Registration for the event is not required, but it is requested. Visitors can register by calling (276) 220-1209.